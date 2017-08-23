New public seat in Holbeach to be dedicated to Chosen charity shop

A new public seat in Holbeach is to be dedicated to the town’s Chosen charity shop, which has given thousands of pounds to good causes.

East Elloe Lions have for more than 20 years supplied and maintained bench seats in Holbeach, Long Sutton, and Holbeach St Marks.

Chosen has provided money to replace two seats in Holbeach, the first being at the Damgate/Fleet Street bus stop, and it will be dedicated to Chosen.

Lions president Robin Mills is pictured receiving a cheque from chosen Charity member Jane Dean.

Also pictured are Tony Portass, Sheila Hodges, Betty Buffham, and Chosen treasurer Iris Boland.

