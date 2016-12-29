New powers to tackle street drinking and disorderly behaviour in Spalding

A new scheme aimed at cracking down on street drinking and other disorderly behaviour in Spalding town centre has been launched.

As revealed in the Spalding Guardian last month, anyone who fails to comply with a police request to stop drinking alcohol in a public space could face a fine of up to £1,000.

The new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for Spalding town centre also applies to spitting, urinating, defecating and dropping litter.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, deputy leader of South Holland District Council, said: “Whilst it is pleasing to hear that reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in Spalding are falling, we accept that there are still incidents occurring.

“The PSPO is a new piece of government legislation designed to help local authorities address community concerns and make public spaces more welcoming for the majority of people.

“We know that there remains a public perception of street drinking, which we want to change.

“However, it is important that incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to the council’s communities team on 01775 761161, or to the police on 101, so that issues can be monitored.

“We are committed to supporting safe communities across South Holland and are confident that the PSPO will continue to reduce street drinking and other nuisance behaviours.”

The area covered by the PSPO includes Spalding Railway Station and St Thomas’s Road through to West Elloe Avenue and Commercial Road.

Inspector Jo Reeves, community policing inspector for South Holland, said: “We are supporting the district council in the PSPO and we will continue to provide a visible presence to reduce anti-social behaviour in the locality.”