New parish council chairman for Deeping St James

Deeping St James Parish Council has elected Coun Andrew Bowell as its new chairman for the coming year.

Coun Bowell steps up from the role of deputy chairman to succeed Coun Steve Gilbert, with the deputy chairman’s role to be filled by Coun Mike Ward.

The decisions were made at the parish council’s annual general meeting last Thursday when members heard positive reports about the annual parish meeting held two weeks earlier.

At least 100 people came to the event at The Deepings School where members of the Deeping Gang Show entertained their audience and the annual Making a Difference Awards were presented.