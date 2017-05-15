New owners of Cley Hall Hotel take the reins

There are fresh faces at the historic Cley Hall Hotel in High Street as new owners Olga and Gurnake Cheema take the helm.

It is a new venture for the couple, who currently own three hotels in East Sussex.

They have taken an active role in their new business, already converting the former owners’ living quarters into four new guest rooms, taking the total number of rooms up to 19.

Olga (37) said: “My husband (Gurnake) was looking for a new venture for us and found the Cley Hall. We had never been to Lincolnshire before but we loved the building. It’s three hours drive for us and the previous owners (David Stanbridge and Andrew Robb) ran it very well. There is a very good manager (Nikki Deans) at the hotel. We thought, if they can run it from Italy we can do it but we would be more involved.

“First of all, what attracted us was the turnover and the potential of adding extra rooms.”

Olga, who is Polish, and Gurnake (53) who is British-born Indian, also own The George Hotel in Battle and both the Millifont Guest House and Lansdowne Hotel in Hastings.

She added: “This was the cherry on the cake for us. The hotel is run very well we want to increase the revenue.

“There is planning permission for a 100 seater restaurant and that is something that we may add if there is the demand for it.”

At the moment, the hotel is run as a bed and breakfast and is also popular for its afternoon teas.

Manager Nikki Deans said: “We’re doing about 60 afternoon teas a month now.

“We serve them in the traditional way like Bettys Tea Rooms (in York). We put out the silver plated cutlery, lace tablecloths and old fashioned china.

“They are popular for birthdays, hen parties that you’d bring your mum along to, and baby showers, or for anyone that wants to enjoy them. People can sit and relax and take their time.”

The afternoon teas are served seven days a week from 2.30pm and the hotel needs 24 hours notice.