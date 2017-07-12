New NHS dental practice for Spalding

A new NHS dental practice will be opening in Spalding this December.

NHS England has commissioned the new practice, which will be run by Rodericks Dental Ltd. It will provide routine and urgent dental care and will be open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Rodericks Dental is a dental corporate that runs numerous NHS practices across the UK and is known for its state-of-the-art services. It will also offer private dental care.

A spokesman said: “Run by friendly, highly trained and dedicated staff, patients can be assured that their treatment and standards of care always come first.”

Spalding House Dental Practice will be open later this year and is contracted to provide services to Spalding for the next seven years. With the location of this practice being finalised, work will soon get under way in the following months to have it up and running for December.

The spokesman added: “More details will be released throughout the coming months, but in the meantime, everyone at Rodericks Dental is looking forward to serving Spalding and its growing population.”

To register your interest for this practice or for more information visit www.rodericksdental.co.uk/spalding/

