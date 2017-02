Spalding Baptist Church has a new minister after members elected the Reverend Paul Wheeler to lead them into the future.

Mr Wheeler, who is married with two sons, will join the church in the spring after a two-year wait for a successor to the Reverend Anthony Walker who retired in November 2014.

Mr Walker, who is due to return to Spalding Baptist Church as the special guest for its 371st anniversary day of services in November, had led the church for nearly 25 years.