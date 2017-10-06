New housing strategy put out to Bourne and Deepings public

A new housing strategy for the Deepings and Bourne has been unveiled, along with an invitation for people to give their views.

South Kesteven’s Housing Strategy covers both rental and mortgage sectors of the district for the next four years, with a focus on working with landlords to improve standards and a commitment to helping the vulnerable.

The strategy includes an admission of “the need for a tailored approach to housing delivery as Bourne, Market Deeping and the rural areas have very different markets that may require different approaches”.

Coun Nick Neilson, South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “There aren’t many things that matter more to local people than their home and what matters to our residents matters to us.

“Working with various partners, we have drawn up a housing strategy that identifies what we think our priorities should be going forward.

“We are now at the stage where we would like to know what people think of our proposed approach and whether it reflects what is important to them.

“I would encourage anyone who has an opinion on how best the council can support those who live here and contribute towards progress in this area to please complete our survey.”

The Draft Housing Strategy can be seen by visiting http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=12684

