New homes to be built behind Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge?

Two new homes could be built behind the fire damaged Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge.

Plans for a pair of two-bed, semi-detached homes have been submitted to South Holland District Council.

The planning application, made by Mrs A P Cox, of Wisbech, says access to the homes would be via Wharf Street.

The hotel was once the heart of village life but its future remains uncertain, despite Sutton Bridge Parish Council hearing a potential developer is waiting in the wings.

