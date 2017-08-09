New homes to be built behind Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge?

Two new homes could be built behind the fire damaged Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge.
Plans for a pair of two-bed, semi-detached homes have been submitted to South Holland District Council.
The planning application, made by Mrs A P Cox, of Wisbech, says access to the homes would be via Wharf Street.
The hotel was once the heart of village life but its future remains uncertain, despite Sutton Bridge Parish Council hearing a potential developer is waiting in the wings.
Previously ...
UPDATE: Arson blamed for major fire at Bridge Hotel in Sutton Bridge
New developer with plan for Sutton Bridge hotel
Sutton Bridge prisoner of war camp
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.