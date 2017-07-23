New homes in Donington will bring ‘total chaos’, warns villager

The owner of a 200-year-old Georgian farmhouse in Donington is fighting developers’ plans to build up to seven new homes directly behind her listed property.

Joy Albans warned of “total chaos” if an application from Boston firm Tidy Rentals Ltd to develop a maximum of seven detached houses in a field off Market Place, accessible only by a “dirt track”, was given the go-ahead.

South Holland District Council has not yet reached a final decision, but a spokesman said any objections would be taken into account.

Joy, who lives in the effected property, which also served as a post office in the nineteenth century, said: “They (Tidy Rentals) are wanting to put seven four- to five-bedroom houses down on the little field that used to belong to this house.

“There’s a dirt track, with a gap just six metres wide, leading onto the junction of Market Place and Park Lane that opens in front of the house.

“There’ll be total chaos and possible damage to my building when they put the footway in and have to dig three feet down the side of this listed building to put electricity and gas lines at the bottom and water pipes at the top.

“The damage it could do to the property is extensive, plus there’s the volume of traffic and parking spaces.

“You’re going to have 30 cars going in and out, along with online shopping lorries and vans carrying visitors, relations and friends, all coming out onto this junction.

“I think it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Joy’s concerns are shared by Donington parish and district councillor Jane King who, in a statment to the area’s planning department, said: “I would be concerned regarding the entrance and exit from the properties.

“Will there be adequate parking provisions per household?

“Also, there is already lots of development taking place in Donington.”

Planning papers provided to the council on behalf of developer Tidy Rentals show that planning permission to build two “executive-standard” homes on the site was given in December 2013.

A statement for the applicants said: “The principle of residential development on this site has already been established with the earlier consent.

“This application simply seeks to extend the site.”