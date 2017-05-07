New homes for old Crowland school site?

Up to 22 new homes could be built on the site of the demolished South View Primary School in Crowland’s Reform Street.

South View staff and pupils switched to the vacated St Guthlac School premises and the school building they left was demolished in February of last year.

Lincolnshire County Council wants outline planning consent to put up to 22 homes on the site, sandwiched between Reform Street and Albion Street.

A document supporting the planning application reveals the council has gained funding from the Homes and Communities Agency so that 15 of the homes will be available at 80 per cent of market value for first time buyers under the age of 40.

Although the plan is outline, the council says access to the proposed development will be from Albion Street.

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission will be made by South Holland District Council.

Agents for the county council, the Robert Doughty Consultancy, say in a supporting design and access statement: “The application site lies within Crowland, which is a main service centre, and the redevelopment of this now vacant former school site represents a sustainable form of development.

“The former school site has no designation in the adopted local plan, however, in the emerging local plan the entire site is identified as a housing commitment with the northern section also shown as a ‘recreational open space’, protected under draft policy 28.

“As a matter of fact, that part of the site was levelled as part of the demolition and is covered in demolition hardcore and is largely overgrown.

“The site is neither recreational open space nor is it available to the general public.”

