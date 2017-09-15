New home for Holbeach Parish Council in the pipeline?

Holbeach Parish Council could be set for a change of address after plans were revealed to buy the town’s former library.

A final decision on whether to sell the council’s current offices at Coubro Chambers in West End, and move into the old Holbeach Library building, now empty, in Church Street will be made next month. Any deal could also include the sale of the town’s Band Hall in Back Gate where Holbeach Town Band practice under a lease which runs out next September.

We were very pleased to hear that the council wants to continue supporting the Band and is looking into the possibility of buying the Old Library and sharing its use with the Band Mel Hopkin, Musical Director, Holbeach Town Band

Band members heard about the plans during a parish council meeting on Monday and speaking afterwards, musical director Mel Hopkin said: “The council bought the Band Hall in 1978 and let it to the band on a 30-year lease at nominal rent.

“At the end of the lease, the council extended the term and currently the band is halfway through a two-year extension to the lease.

“However, the council has made it clear that it will not keep extending the lease and the Band was aware that the future of the Band Hall was to be discussed at last Monday’s council meeting.

“Despite the band’s best efforts, we have not been able to find an alternative bandroom because although we have been offered other premises to rehearse in, there was nowhere to store our music, instruments and equipment.

“There was also nowhere to run our extra training sessions during the day so we were very pleased to hear that the council is looking at buying the old library and sharing use with the band.

“Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic that terms can be agreed between the council and the Band which will suit both organisations.”

However, the possibility of Holbeach Parish Council selling its Coubro Chambers offices and the Band Hall in order to buy the old library is far from settled.

Coun Isobel Hutchinson, the council’s chairman of properties, said: “I wanted us to look at the possible options around the Band Hall and our offices so that we are forward planning as regards the band’s extended lease ending in 2018.

“Moving to the old library was one of those options but it is clear that members want more information before they make a formal decision.

“So I will be gathering relevant information ready for our next meeting but noi decision has yet been made to go down this route as it is only an idea that we may or may not proceed with.

“All the other options are still on the table at this stage but members wanted me to provide more information on this particular option before they make a formal decision.”

