New gas pipeline link to Spalding Power Station?

Spalding Energy Expansion Ltd wants to build a new gas pipeline linked to the £100million expansion of the town power station.

The pipeline will run from the east side of West Marsh Road to a new gas reception facility on the power station site, where work is due to start on a 300 megawatts open cycle gas turbine unit later this year.

Planning consent is being sought.

Previously (Spalding Guardian, August 31): Building work starts towards the end of this year on a £100million expansion of Spalding’s power station.

InterGen will build an open cycle gas turbine unit (OCGT) of up to 300 megawatts (MW) while work on a costlier, 645MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) awaits a Capacity Market consent.

The OCGT is about one-fifth of the size of the existing £425million, CCGT power station which opened beside West Marsh Road in 2004.

The new unit’s “stack” rises to 30metres but will be dwarfed by the existing power plant.

An InterGen spokesman said the OCGT plant won a 15-year, Capacity Market contract from the UK Government last year.

The spokesman said: “As a result of this contract, the project is now progressing towards construction. Work done this year includes clearing and fencing the site so that it is ready for construction to begin towards the end of 2017.

“The project will cost in the region of £100million and create jobs during construction. The project is expected to be completed and commence operations in 2019. The 300MW open cycle gas fired power station will supply power during periods of peak power demand.

“We have also submitted an application to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS) earlier this month to amend our existing planning consent for the Spalding site.

“This proposed amendment to the project’s consent will enable the site to have the open cycle plant, a combined cycle gas fired power plant and also some battery capability. The entire site will still be up to 945MW in total.”

InterGen anticipates development of the whole 945MW facility will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs. The company is seeking additional planning consents for things like traffic management during construction.

