New energy laws for landlords

Landlords are being urged to be aware of new energy efficiency laws which are coming into effect next year.

From April private non-domestic (and domestic) landlords must ensure that properties they rent reach at least an Energy Performance Certificate rating of E before granting a tenancy to new or existing tenants.

From this date it will become unlawful to arrange new lets and lease renewals for energy inefficient properties; from April 2020 the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards will also apply to existing tenancies.

For most landlords this will mean that they will no longer be able to rent out a property with a rating of F or G, so they should begin preparing now.

Commercial landlords in need of support concerning the regulations can contact South Holland District Council’s Building Consultancy on 01775 764616 or by emailing rwilliams@sholland.gov.uk Landlords of residential properties should contact South Holland District Council’s Housing Team on 01775 761161.