Do you live in the South Holland area? Would you like to cut costs and keep your home warm this winter for less?

The environmental charity PECT has launched a new energy advice service for people in South Holland. ‘Warm Homes’ aims to help households by providing free information to enable local residents to stay warm and healthy, while saving money.

Residents can receive a FREE home energy advice visit from an impartial advisor, gain advice in choosing the best energy tariff and supplier, access information on the national £140 Warm Home Discount and get a FREE energy pack.

There are over 40,000 households in South Holland, of which more than 3,000 are estimated to be fuel poor. In addition to this, 37.5% of households are off-grid, which is more than double the national average. PECT aims to provide households with the information and resources needed to stay warm and healthy.

The funding for this project has been granted to PECT by the Fenland Green Power Co-operative, which until recently owned two turbines at Vine House Farm in Deeping St Nicholas, funded by a members’ subscription of over 1,000 share holders.

Those two turbines produce an annual output of 9.5million kWh, sufficient for powering over 2,000 homes and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 5,000 tonnes a year. Fenland Green Power Co-operative distributes profits to co-operative members and to community funds, such as sustainable energy educational activities.

To book your FREE energy advice home visit, call 01733866440 or email warmhomes@pect.org.uk. For more information, visit www.pect.org.uk.

To find out more about the Fenland Green Power Co-Operative take a look at www.fens.coop. The project is supported by South Holland District Council.