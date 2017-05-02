New developer with plan for Sutton Bridge hotel

A “potential developer” is waiting in the wings to give a new lease of life to the fire-damaged Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge.

The parish council believes owner Mark Andrews has died while his planning application to redevelop the site is still

on South Holland District Council’s books.

Mr Andrews, formerly of The Chequers Hotel, Holbeach, applied for planning consent at the beginning of December to redevelop the site with 21 one-bedroom flats with parking and infrastructure.

Sutton Bridge Parish Council described those proposals as “over development of the site” and were concerned that the facade of the iconic building may not be kept.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said on Tuesday that an email had been received from a potential developer “looking to develop the existing building that’s there”.

No details were revealed but the council agreed to invite the developer to give a presentation to the council.

Coun Grimwood urged members to attend, telling them: “We may only get one opportunity.”

There has been no official confirmation of Mr Andrews’ passing away.

A South Holland District Council spokesman said: “All we can say is that in such circumstances an application will remain live unless it is withdrawn by the agent or family of the applicant.

“The application in question remains live.”

A spokesman for Mr Andrews’ agent told us: “Currently, I have no instructions on the application.”

In May 2015, the district council gave Mr Andrews consent to demolish the hotel, describing the work as permitted development.

Some roof tiles were removed, but the shell remained largely intact until an arson attack in August last year, when fire swept through the building and firefighters from Lincolnshire and Norfolk were called in.

Five fire crews and an aerial ladder platform from Boston were on the scene.

Afterwards, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue described the hotel as “70 per cent fire damaged”.