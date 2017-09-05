New Customer Contact team service at district council

South Holland District Council’s Customer Contact team is changing the way it offers face to face support with Housing Benefit and Council Tax Support claims to residents.

The service will now be operated on an appointment-only basis, the council saying this will “allow the team to deal with customers more efficiently”.

The new system will start from Tuesday and will be gradually phased in over the following weeks, with customer engagement assistants at Priory Road on hand to offer support.

Appointments will be offered in 45 and 30 minute slots during office hours between Monday and Friday.

The team can still be contacted by telephone and customers can hand in any documents relating to benefit claims at reception at Priory Road as well as through the post.

Coun Colin Johnson, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for governance and customer, said: “The Revenues and Benefit team prides itself on giving quality support to residents and to enable this to continue we feel that an appointment-based system is the best way forward.

“The new system will give the team more time to exclusively help residents and cut down waiting times, resulting in an improved service.”

The team is able to offer support on a range of issues including making new benefits claims and registering a change of circumstance.

“The service is free of charge and completely confidential.

To arrange an appointment or for benefits advice over the phone call 01775 761161.