New community room to help people with dementia

Groups from care homes and dementia groups are welcome to visit a new community room opened at the Museum of Technology in Throckenholt.

The museum has turned a dark, empty space into a warm and welcoming room after a grant from the Wryde Croft Wind Farm Community Fund.

The room has been furnished with tables, chairs and a projector, numerous photos fill the walls and the shelves are filled with memorabilia from bygone days.

The museum prides itself on its reminiscence sessions using several memory boxes as this is a powerful way of helping empower people with dementia by accessing long term memories.

Rosie Hourihane, of the museum, said: “We welcome care homes and dementia groups and any other groups who want a safe, welcoming space to meet, chat, laugh, reminisce and rummage through the many memory boxes we have on offer.

Call Rosie on 01945 700772 to book the room, discuss your needs and for more details.