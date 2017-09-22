New coffee shop opens at Fleet Hargate care home

Fleet Hargate care home Capricorn Cottage has opened its new cafe and tuck shop in a move described as “a significant step in the right direction”.

The residential home, which supports people with learning needs, welcomed South Holland District Council chairman Coun Rodney Grocock and his wife Christine to open The Hive coffee, tea and tuck shop.

Capricorn Cottage residents Susan Cave and David Oliver at The Hive with Sam Shield (centre) of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG110817-134TW.

There was entertainment for residents and their families, staff, neighbours and friends from Jeff Woods, alias Pavanotti, to mark the occasion.

Manager Christine Jones said: “We are very excited about The Hive as it represents a significant step in the right direction for Capricorn Cottage in terms of increasing levels of independence, promoting choice and providing the opportunity for the people who live here to enjoy new experiences.

“It will be managed by residents with as much or as little support from staff as is needed and we are hoping that the coffee shop will encourage residents who don’t like to go outside of the home to venture a little further into its garden.

“We also intend to open it for a few hours a week so that our neighbours can come and join us for coffee and cake in order to get to know us better.”

The Hive is open to the public on Wednesday from 10am until 12 noon and Christine said: “This will help us to integrate into our community and for our neighbours to be a part of ours.”