New Chief Executive for South Kesteven District Council

Aidan Rave is the new Chief Executive of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) which serves Bourne and the Deepings.

Mr Rave, who joined the council 11 days ago, succeeds Beverly Agass who held the role for eight years.

Coun Matthew Lee, SKDC Leader, said: “We thank Beverly for all of her hard work and commitment to our district over many years and wish her every success in her next role.

“Our challenge has been to find a new Chief Executive to help drive the council forward positively in what I genuinely consider to be the start of a new era.

“Our district has many advantages and opportunities, but we also face our fair share of challenges.

“We have therefore been looking for a candidate with drive, passion and ambition, along with a track record of delivery.

“Following a rigorous interview process by a cross-party panel, Aidan was the stand-out candidate because of his broad experience in the private and not-for-profit sectors which will be invaluable to SKDC, as will the fact that he has held elected office before.

“Therefore, we are excited to have him on board.”

Mr Rave said: “This is an exciting time to join SKDC and I am very much looking forward to working with members of the council to realise some of the fantastic new plans we have in place for the district.

“Over the coming weeks I will be getting out and about to find out how we can continue to improve services and achieve the best possible value for our residents.”