New carpet shop opens in Spalding

Former carpet fitter and estimator Jason Fathers has branched out by opening his own shop in Spalding’s Westlode Street.

Jason (32) said: “I will be selling everything from the sort of typical £7 per square metre up to the £120 per square metre that the Queen is going to walk on at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“I offer things that are a bit different and that other places tend to shy away from, like the sisals and tree grasses, because they are hard work to fit – but that’s beside the point, really, if a customer wants them, they want them.”

Jason is being helped in the shop by his sister, Ellie Clay, and has a team of fitters ready to get to work.

He offers a free home selection service, together with free measuring and estimates.

Jason’s team will remove furniture before fitting a carpet and put it back after the job is done.

He said: “I will make sure that my guys vacuum up once the carpet is fitted so the customer gets the wow factor when they see the room.”

Jason is a fan of British made carpets and is stocking makes including Brockway, a family-run business where generations of workers have learned their craft from parents who worked at the firm.

He said: “Brockway is a British manufacturer who still use British wool.”

Spalding born Jason, who has daughters Eliza (4) and Willow (1), attended the former George Farmer School, a predecessor of University Academy Holbeach.

He spent ten years working as a carpet fitter and two-and-a-half years as an estimator with Fenland Carpets.

Jason is determined his business will have universal appeal.

“I offer everything from the cheaper stuff to the more expensive stuff so I cater for everybody,” he said.

• Are you starting a new venture? Email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk