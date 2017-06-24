New butcher’s opens up in Long Sutton

Homemade sausages and sausage rolls are among the favourites on sale in a new butcher’s, which has opened its doors in Long Sutton.

Michael Landeryou (31), who trained as a butcher at Morrison’s, opened Brookland Butchers in Market Place, in the shop formerly occupied by the Yarn Shack, last Tuesday.

With six years’ experience under his belt, Michael knew he always wanted to have his own business and is delighted to have found the ideal premises.

“I’ve worked at other butchers in West Lynn and Gorefield too, but always knew I wanted my own shop,” says Michael, of Walpole St Andrew.

“It all actually came about through chance; my mum came over and was chatting to the people in the Yarn Shack when she noticed there was big fridge at the back of the shop.

“They told her it was there because the shop used to be a butcher’s.

“Then we found out they were closing down, so I went to the estate agents and the property wasn’t even on the market yet.

“I did some research into local trade and how busy it is – it’s in a great location.”

Michael will be selling and preparing a range of raw meats from local suppliers including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey and some game alongside cooked ham, beef and turkey.

“I’ll be making my own sausages and sausage rolls too, while the pork pies come from an external supplier,” he added.

Alongside the cooked and fresh meats, Brookland Butchers will also stock a range of handmade condiments from a Yorkshire supplier, fresh bread from King’s Lynn and a range of fruit and vegetables from Wisbech.

To start with, Michael plans to run the shop himself, with some help from family members and if all goes well he hopes to take on another butcher and an apprentice too.

“The shop is in a great location, surrounded by lots of other independent retailers and Long Sutton is a really nice place,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming lots of new customers.”

Brookland Butchers opening hours are 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10am to 1pm.