New build will be the cat’s whiskers

A new cattery could open in Low Fulney if South Holland District Council gives consent.

Geoff Wright, who runs Geoff Wright Home Improvements, wants to build the 180sq m cattery in his three acre garden on Swindlers Drove.

He’s seeking planning consent to cater for up to 30 cats and small pets.

The cattery will have 30 double “apartments” so families who have two pets can board them together and each apartment will have its own Astro Turf walking area so the felines can play and exercise in comfort.

Geoff says there will be a conservatory in the middle of the building, providing accommodation for small animals.

If planning consent is granted, Geoff aims to start work straight away with the aim of having the cattery open by next Easter.

He said: “It is going to be quite a large project.”

Ward councillor David Ashby has already commented on the application, saying: “It looks to be a perfect site for this.”

Geoff and his family had five cats at one time, all chosen from a cats’ protection centre, and two of them – brothers Tom and Jerry – are surviving into old age.

“We have had them for over 17 years,” said Geoff.

He added: “To be honest, it’s something we have thought about doing for quite a few years.”

Geoff and his son, Steven, are beekeepers and a quarter-of-an-acre at the family’s garden is dedicated to the bees and wildlife projects.

He says Steven has devoted some of his time to nursing injured birds, including a dove and a barn owl, which were “raised back to the living again and let go”.

Steven will be the proprietor of the cattery once it is built.

• Let us know your views on this and all our stories: email jeremy.ransome@iliffe publishing.co.uk