New 88-bed care home for Spalding could get green light tonight

A new care home with shops, hairdressers and a library could be built in Spalding along with apartment blocks for people aged over 55.

South Holland’s planning committee is tonight (Wednesday) being asked to approve the scheme by council planning officers.

Previous plans for a similar development were turned down by the council, but applicants Millhouse Group have revised their plans for the new buildings on Roman Bank on a site formerly occupied by Jewsons builders merchants.

The original proposals comprised three blocks to provide an 88-bed care home, fronting both the River Welland and Roman Bank, along with a block of 12 apartments and a further block with 18 apartments.#

In a report to the planning committee, officers say the frontage of the main block on the Welland has been divided into two “to give a more pleasing aesthetic to the development with more garden area”.

It says: “The care home houses all of the provisions associated with purpose-built care and aims to provide a quality environment for residents.

“All bedrooms are en-suite and are a minimum of 24 sq metres in size.

“There are shops, hairdressers, library and lounge spaces throughout the care home, as well as a riverside dining space.

“The dining space has both internal and external deck spaces.

“The care home block houses a segregated commercial space that could offer a local chantry or cafe space. A new river taxi dock is proposed alongside the commercial space.”

The original plans were rejected last year but council officers believe changes are sufficient to merit approval.#

Spalding and District Civic Society says it’s “disappointing that the prime riverside site has not produced something imaginative and varied, rather than monolithic institutional blocks, emphasised by the featureless roof line”.

The society’s comments continue: “The design and access statement makes much of the convenient water taxi access to the town centre, but the water taxi is seasonal.”

The society says it is important the water taxi landing stage does not block the riverside footpath and also comment on the “disappointing lack of greenery and landscaping in the courtyard”.

At the time the council report was compiled, four public comments had been received – two for the scheme and two against.

One of those in support said they had lived on Roman Bank all their life and “it would be nice to see the road get back to the way it used to be years ago” while another said they would “love to see a care home and apartments”.

One of the objectors contended the plans had not changed since the original application, fearing “overshadowing of our property with a development three storeys high”.

The objector also expressed concern about the road becoming too busy, echoed by a second person who was worried by things including:

• Loss of privacy

• Too little parking

• The development is “too big for the site”

