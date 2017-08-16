Never too old to make music with new workshop in Spalding

A chance for older adults to discover their inner Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong or James Last is now available in Spalding.

Community music charity soundLINCS is behind New Tricks, a series of music workshops for people aged 50 and over at South Holland Centre, Spalding, every Monday from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

The workshops are open to musicians of all abilities, with the first session completely free and then £5 thereafter.

Sam Cullington, of soundLINCS, said: “The aim of New Tricks is to help people re-engage with music and, hopefully, to form new and dynamic groups.

“People in South Holland may be aware of our successful Folk with a Twist sessions at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Mondays.

“However, we are now preparing to launch our ‘Summer Offer’ for Older Adults who wish to continue or return to music, whether they have been playing since they were five or not touched an instrument before in their life.”

The charity is planning to launch a new percussion group at Ayscoughfee Hall next month, bringing the total number of groups run by soundLincs across the county to 15.

Sam said: “The New Tricks workshop will have a focus on both tuned and untuned percussion instruments, presenting opportunities in a huge variety of musical styles, including choral, orchestral and blues.

“We are also eager to find existing groups and organisations who would want to host a session for free.”

For more details about New Tricks, call soundLINCS on 01522 510073.

