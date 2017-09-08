Narrow access road leads to refusal of Crowland homes plan

The proximity of a new access road to a proposed pair of detached houses in Crowland led to the outline plan’s refusal.

Crowland district councillor Jim Astill - not a member of the planning committee - objected to the Peterborough Road plan on behalf of villagers.

“I am not in favour of two houses - it’s too much.

“While the officers has highlighted [neighbouring] backland development, they are of a very different size.

“What they are trying to get at is that this applicationcannot be achieved.

“Regarding parking, four cars would be getting in for two houses in a tight space. This application should be refused on grounds of overdevelopment and noise.”

Crowland Parish Council had previously objected to the plans, stating the site is being over-developed.

When shown an illustration of the site, councillors noted that several windows from the neighbouring property directly overlook the access road proposed by the applicant, Amelio Homes Ltd and both Coun Laura Eldridge and Coun Harry Drury commented that the proposal, if agreed, would result in the loss of residential amenity.

Although the developer had stated that windows overlooking the neighbouring property would have opaque glass, this could be changed at reserved matters stage.

Councillors also heard that an existing garage on the development site had been demolished, leading them to believe that work had already started on the development. It was unanimously rejected.