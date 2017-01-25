Music Cafe re-opens in Holbeach.

If you fancy ‘blowing your own trumpet’ then you have the chance on Sunday (Jan 29).

Holbeach Town Band re-opens its successful Music Cafe for the general public - and there will be spare instruments to try if you would like to join in with the bands.

The cafe opens from 3pm-5pm at the W.I. in Park Road, Holbeach, and entry is free.

Visitors will have the chance to meet members of the band, plus the Holbeach Victoria Training Band and the band’s learner group, while enjoying a cuppa and cake.

Musical Director Mel Hopkin said the band’s supporters have been busy making cakes for the day and will be running the cafe while the bands play.