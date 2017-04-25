Murder was final act of abuse and control

Luke Hart says the murder of his precious mum and sister last summer was the finale of decades of abuse and controlling and intimidating behaviour by his father Lance.

The cowardly bully shot dead Charlotte and Claire outside the Castle Sports Complex in Spalding before turning the gun on himself.

Luke says: “He was a tyrant who wouldn’t let his family live outside of his domination. Our father was a terrorist living within our own home; he had no cause but to frighten his family and to generate his own esteem from trampling and bullying us.

“For over a decade we had tried to leave on numerous occasions but he manipulated and threatened on every occasion.

“Ever since we were young boys Ryan and I aspired for a better life for mum and Charlotte and to finally give our family the life our father had deprived us of.

“Ryan and I had been working abroad since leaving university and had raised enough money to rent a small place for Charlotte and mum while we saved to find a place elsewhere for them.

“We moved mum out of our house while our father was out, only a few days before the event on July 19. Killing our mother and sister was our father’s final denial of the future we had spent our lives trying to create for mum and Charlotte, the life that they deserved.

“He killed himself in an act of cowardice, finally showing how little he had to live for outside of punishing his family for his own distorted sense of power.

“Leading up to the event onJuly 19, I had always believed I was the strong older brother.

“I had always tried to put on a brave face and attempted to defuse the tensions of our father, doing my best to calm the environment. However, after university, Ryan and I moved away from home for work and our father’s behaviour deteriorated further.

“The effects were becoming unmanageable. Charlotte was suffering severe depression and suicidal thoughts and had dropped out of university.

“Mum’s multiple sclerosis was deteriorating rapidly from the stress our father was causing her and she was taking prescribed morphine every day in an attempt to dampen the pain that her disease inflicted.

“I could no longer face going home because I didn’t know what I could do anymore; I didn’t feel I could manage, I felt entirely helpless. I was overwhelmed.”

Later in the post, he says: ““Nothing can ever replace what we lost on July 19 and no words can describe what we have endured. Each and every day, I still feel the panic and scramble for the reset button, struggling with the feeling that somehow we live in the wrong world.

“For the rest of our lives, we must learn to deal with what happened on that day.