Mums get ready for bargains as market returns to Spalding

Mums-to-be in the Spalding area have a second chance to grab some bargains when a nearly new sale returns to the town this weekend.

In May, a mum2mum market proved so popular that another is to be held at the Vista Hall in Churchgate on Saturday.

Local franchisee for mum2mum, Katie Mundell, said: “We are back again with our second sale this Saturday, as the first event went really well.

“We had 15 sellers and over 175 buyers through the doors. It was so busy in the first hour that we had to start operating a one-in one-out policy – I felt like a nightclub bouncer.

“One seller sold out in the first hour-and-a-half so packed up early. It was a fantastic event.

“We have more tables this time and are hoping for an even bigger turnout.”

The mum2mum sales, which have featured on BBC 2’s Dragon’s Den, bring parents face-to-face to sell and buy nearly new items for babies and young children.

Sellers keep 100 per cent of the proceeds, while expectant parents have the chance to pick up some real bargains.

Saturday’s mum2mum market is open from 2pm until 4pm.

• For more information visit www.mum2mummarket.co.uk