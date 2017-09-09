Mum of tragic teen adds her voice to deadly drugs warning

The mum of a tragic teenager has backed a Tydd St Mary woman’s bid to warn the public about deadly substances being handed out by drug dealers.

Michelle Fraser lost her son Robert (18) to fentanyl, a drug 100 times more potent than heroin and dubbed “the one touch death drug”.

Robert Fraser as his family and friends remember him.

Robert went with friends to buy cannabis but was handed a drug described by the dealer as “like MDMA”, known on the streets as Ecstasy or Molly.

Unknown to Robert, it was actually fentanyl, the drug linked to hundreds of deaths in the USA and Canada, and it was his death sentence.

“Robert was very depressed at the time because my mum had just passed,” said Michelle. “He was just looking for something to hide from it all.”

Robert and his friends snorted fentanyl three days before he died and it made them all “really ill”.

Robert was found dead at his father’s home in Deal, Kent, on November 19. There were two prepared lines of fentanyl in his room and Michelle believes Robert overdosed by simply touching the drug.

Michelle has told Robert’s story on national television and in national newspapers.

She also spoke out following our story on the tragic death of Neil Waters (45), who died after buying what he thought was heroin when the substance was, unknown to him, contaminated by fentanyl and its even more toxic twin, carfentanyl.

Neil’s partner, Sharon Carter, warned about fentanyl and carfentanyl being found in recreational drugs but felt that warning was lost to some people who made judgemental comments about addiction.

Writing on our Facebook page, Michelle said Sharon was “a very brave lady” for speaking out.

Previously ...

‘If you take this drug you WILL die’

Partner reveals heartache behind Tydd St Mary man’s drug death