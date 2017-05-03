Mum and daughter bridge the distance for cancer charity

A Spalding teenager, inspired by her step-dad’s strength after he was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, is preparing herself for a challenge which will see her crossing 16 of London’s bridges and pounding the streets of the capital.

Emily Ransome (18) has signed up for the 15 mile Thames Bridges Challenge on September 9 with her mum Stacey Carratt. They want to raise funds for the charity Bloodwise which supports people affected by leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancer related disorders.

Michael Carratt.

Her step-dad Michael (38) was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2013, and is now remission but she says he still has ‘good and bad days’.

Emily, a student at the Deepings School, said: “My family’s life was changed when he was diagnosed but he is one of the strongest people we know. It was quite profound as he had just got over his sickness when he decided to do a skydive for Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research.

“The type of leukaemia he was diagnosed with is very, very rare. He is doing well, but he still has good and bad days. It doesn’t just go away.”

Michael underwent three stages of chemotherapy and was treated at both Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and Lincoln Hospital, before being transferred to the Toghill Ward in Nottingham. There he received more chemotherapy and ‘total body irradiation,’ before a stem cell transplant from a donor.

Emily’s mum Stacey (44) said: “We’re training hard for the challenge. We did a 20 kilometre (just over 12 miles) walk in London in January for Cancer Research. That was the warm-up! I also did a 50 kilometre (31 mile) walk from London to Cambridge to mark our second wedding anniversary. That took me 9 hours and 49 minutes.

She said: “We loved the sound of the Thames Bridges walk and finishing with Tower Bridge.”

You can help sponsor Emily and her mum by going to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emily-Ransome