MP steps into debate over future of Whaplode Cemetery Chapel

A last-ditch attempt to save Whaplode Cemetery Chapel has been mounted by South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

Whaplode Parish Council has received a letter from Mr Hayes in which he expressed how “extremely concerned” he was of the 19th century chapel’s possible demolition.

Plans to replace it with a garden of remembrance were announced by the council last August when people were asked to give their views.

At a meeting in February, parish council chairman, Coun Morris Stancer, said: “Anybody who realises what it would cost to get the chapel back in a reusable state would quickly realise where we’re coming from.”

But in his letter, Mr Hayes said: “I have recently been advised that Whaplode Parish Council is considering demolishing the chapel which is situated in Whaplode Cemetery.

“I am extremely concerned that this building may be lost to the local community and I would appreciate your urgent comments on why the parish council is considering this option.

“I am also seeking your assurance that demolition work will not begin until all other avenues have been explored.”

Spalding funeral directors Mark and Sue Forth, whose family members were laid to rest at Whaplode Cemetery, and John Welch, whose late brother Alec was a parish councillor, are all against plans to demolish the chapel.

Speaking to the Lincolnshire Free Press in January, Mr Welch said: “Myself and others in the village would like to see the chapel saved as it could be used by people who don’t want to have a church service or cremation. “

A parish council spokesman said: “We’ve had been minimal feedback from people about the chapel and it hasn’t been used for 40 years.”