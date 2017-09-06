MP’s Moulton cricket fixture raises more than £1,000 for good causes

More than £1,000 was raised for good causes at the annual charity cricket match hosted by South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

Moulton Harrox Irregulars notched up a victory against the MP’s Lords and Commons XI.

Pictured, from left, back are umpire Alan Porter and Moulton Harrox Irregulars Andy Goodley, Louis Greetham, Ian Tarplee, William Naylor, Joe Broomfield, Alex Somerby, Steve French, Andy Cranke, scorer Robert Osborn; front Callum Goodley, Richard, Greetham, Captain Roger Grant, Lewis Peak and Daniel Grant.

