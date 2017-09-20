MP leads tributes to former South Holland business leader Phil Scarlett

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes has led tributes to Spalding business leader Phil Scarlet, who died on Tuesday following a brave battle with cancer.

The MP had also spoken movingly about Phil’s achievements on Saturday as the long-time Chamber of Commerce president was given a lifetime achievement award at the Pride of South Holland Awards.

The MP’s words were recorded and later played to Phil.

Mr Hayes told the Spalding Guardian that Phil brought many years’ of top-level business experience to his role as Chamber president, not least as retail director of John Menzies when he was in charge of more than 300 shops.

He said: “There are people who watch as the world goes by but there are others who want to make a difference and Phil was certainly one of those people who wanted to make a difference.”

Phil remained active in the business world and only last month was busy promoting his new UK Produce Industry Fair, an event organised with Trevor Hyde that took place at Peterborough Arena on September 13-14.

Among projects led by Phil were the updating of Spalding’s Christmas lights, the South Holland Business Awards, and bringing radios to Spalding’s Shopwatch scheme along with the appointment of a scheme coordinator, retired police sergeant Stuart Brotherton.

As well as spearheading projects in Spalding, Phil played a key role in the life of Sutton Bridge, where he settled several years ago with wife, Anne, and both became parish councillors there.

Sutton Bridge Parish Council chairman John Grimwood said: “Phil will be sorely missed. He’s been very active in the short time that he’s been here, including arranging our Christmas decorations this coming year. It is a sad loss to Sutton Bridge and a sad loss to Spalding.”

Jan Whitbourn, of Tulip Events Management, said: “Phil was always interested in promoting what he believed in and keeping his commitment, passion and his belief in the community.

“He always remained an inspiring mentor to many of us and he brought his experiences of commerce to everyone including us at Tulip Radio.

“I was so pleased that Phil was able to receive his lifetime achievement award on Saturday at the Pride of South Holland Awards afternoon.

“He will be sadly missed by many here in South Holland where he certainly touched many lives.”

Businessman and district councillor Harry Drury said: “Phil was a dedicated and committed person who wasn’t afraid of speaking his thoughts. He was always very straight to the point and stood up for what he believed was right. He had an extremely good business head.”

As well as Anne, Phil leaves family including a son and a daughter.