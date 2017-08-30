MP Hayes opens new charity shop and cafe

The first-ever St Barnabas Hospice café and shop was officially opened in Spalding by MP John Hayes.

The St Barnabas shop has moved from New Road, to the Grade II-listed building that was formerly home to the White Hart Hotel.

The café was a roaring success at the opening, with delicious slices of cake being served and many cups of tea and coffee being poured. Barnabas Bear was also there to keep the children amused and hand out balloons on the day.

Caroline Peach, retail manager for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “When the doors opened, there were over 60 people waiting to come in, and the shop stayed busy all day.

We took around £2,000 and sold over 100 scratch cards – including some winning tickets!”