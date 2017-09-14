MP calls for council and police to end riverside drinking menace

MP John Hayes has asked police and the district council to stamp out anti-social behaviour after Spalding residents complained about riverside drinkers making their lives hell.

There are noisy gatherings of drinkers at all times of the day and night on riverside benches and tables beside Commercial Road.

Residents of Barge Close and Commercial Road say their shouts and laughter, especially during the early hours of the morning, disturb the peace and quiet of their homes.

Barge Close residents are also upset because some drinkers use an electricity substation on their road as a urinal, indecently exposing themselves as they do so – and this has been witnessed by young children.

The South Holland and the Deepings MP said: “This is clearly anti-social behaviour. Both the police and the local authority have a responsibility in that regard and it needs to be nipped in the bud.

“There can be no excuse for people who make other people’s lives unhappy.

“It is not acceptable so action has got to be taken to deal with it.”

Mr Hayes says most people in society live by rules that allow others to live quietly and contentedly, but when this peace is disturbed “by the irresponsible behaviour of others we have a communal responsibility to clamp down on it”.

Barge Close resident Tracy Bycraft welcomed the MP’s support and believes it is the one vital step that might at last lead to a solution to their troubles being found.

Tracy says since a story about the troubles was published in the Spalding Guardian, she’s heard of more people who live by benches further up the riverbank suffering in a similar way.

She believes removing the benches is the only solution, a view shared by Fiona Guy, the mum of a ten-year-old girl, who is upset that her youngster has witnessed drinkers indecently exposing themselves.

Both police and the council told the Spalding Guardian they work together to try to end anti-social behaviour.

A council spokesman said then: “It is vitally important that incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to the police via 101 or to our communities team on 01775 761161 so that these issues can be monitored and appropriate action can be taken.

“The benches were installed for the benefit of all residents and we do not have plans to remove them at present.”

Police Insp Gareth Boxall similarly urged residents to report incidents on 101.

• What do you think to riverside drinking? Please email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

