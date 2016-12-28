MP backs move to extend medical services at Spalding’s hospital

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes is backing a move to extend medical services at Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital.

The county’s four Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and three NHS trusts recently unveiled plans for the town’s hospital to become a “clinical hub” for round-the-clock, non-life threatening health services 365 days a year.

“Bringing the services to the people is what we should be doing,” said Mr Hayes. “Doing much more locally would be a very positive step because accessibility is particularly important in an area like ours.”

His elder son, William (16), recently broke his arm at school and was X-rayed at Johnson but had to go to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital to have it set.

The MP says William received excellent treatment at both hospitals but it would have been far better if everything could have been completed at Spalding.

Mr Hayes says many of his constituents are routinely sent to Boston or Peterborough for diagnoses, routine checks and tests – and he would like to see those services available on the doorstep.

The MP has already spoken to the CCGs and trusts to outline his views and will now make a formal response to their “blueprint for future health and care services”.

He’s delighted the blueprint includes provision of mental health services at Johnson.

• The MP is a long standing supporter of greater NHS provision in Spalding and joined a delegation to see the health minister even before he was elected to the South Holland and the Deepings seat in 1997.

