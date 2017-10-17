Mountain trek raised £800 for defibrillator

Have your say

Nine staff, friends and family from Age UK Boston & South Holland completed a fundraising trip to the top of Mount Snowdon in Wales.

After leaving the area at 4am on a Sunday morning, they scaled the mountain and came down again on a wet and cloudy day.

In all it took four-and-a-half hours to get up and two-and-a-half to descend.

The participants – who didn’t get back to south Lincolnshire until 10.30pm – raised £800, which is going to pay for a defibrillator to take to Age UK events in case of emergencies.

They thanked East Coast Business Solutions for sponsoring their T-shirts.

Participants were: Amanda Wilson, Richard Barclay, Anne Sharp, Phil Bromley, Tim Kirk, Chris Kirk, Richard Sharp, Dale Broughton and Kelsey Will.