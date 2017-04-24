Moulton Tractor run raises more than £890 for village mill

A little grey Fergie led the way as 43 tractors set off from Moulton on a 28 mile round trip in Sunday’s sunshine.

It was the ninth tractor run in aid of Moulton Mill, which will reap the generous rewards of just over £890.

A neat spot of cornering by these tractor drivers. SG80817-006mf

Organiser Paul Beecham, who was aboard the Fergie, said numbers of participants was a little down on previous years because the event clashed with Norwich Show.

He said there would normally be 50-60 tractors but the day didn’t disappoint.

“It was a fantastic day,” he said. “Everybody commented about it.”

This year’s route from the Moulton Bulb Company field took in Cowbit, Deeping High Bank, Wyvale Garden Centre at Crowland, where drivers met Lincs FM, Parsons Drove, Gedney and Moulton Chapel.

Paul said: “People thought it was a fantastic route this year.

“Next year we are trying to go for 80 tractors because it will be the tenth year that I have done it so I would like even more people come to support us.”

Paul is aged 56 and says most of the tractors on the run were older than he is.

Money is raised through driver donations of £5, a raffle supported by businesses and a barbecue.

Paul said: “It was very kind of Sedge Homes, the Spalding estate agents, to sponsor us this year and I want to thank everyone who helped.”

