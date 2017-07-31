Moulton’s garden crawl was best yet

Moulton’s annual garden crawl raised thousands for their village hall funds, as scarecrows entertained more than a thousand visitors .

Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 saw revellers travelling from as far away as Nottingham to discover the villagers’ scarecrow creations.

A Carribean scarecrow took home the £25 victory voucher after judges were impressed by its deckchair, cocktail bar and music.

Pam Stanley, co-organiser, said: “It was an amazing weekend. We must have had well over a thousand visitors, if not 2,000. There were lots of people, and a lovely atmostphere because the weather was good.

“It rained towards teatime, but it was the end of the day so it wasn’t too bad.

“It is growing biggger and better each year. It has spread its wings, and word has got out. For a small village it was buzzing and we had more scarecrows than ever before. The atmosphere for the two days was carnival.

“The winner was carribean themed. It was absolutely amazing with a deck chair, bar with cocktails and Carribean music playing.

“There were the traditionals scarecrows, scarecrows on holiday, minions, one was run over by a tractor, a pirate scarecrow, it was amazing.

“We had refreshments in the village hall, and plants and crafts and bric a brac.”