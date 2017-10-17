Moulton runner Rosie raises Refuge reserves by £315 after half-marathon

A teenager from Moulton who normally takes leaps of faith with a pole vault has put in the hard yards by running for domestic abuse victims.

Rosie Fresen (17) was motivated by the violent death last year of friend Charlotte Hart (19) and Charlotte’s mother Claire Hart to enter this year’s Scottish Half-Marathon and raise money for anti-domestic violence charity Refuge.

Between miles seven and nine, I hit a bit of a wall and at that point, I started thinking about all the people who had supported me in my training and fundraising which was what pulled me through Rosie Fresen, of Moulton and Spalding High School

The 13.1 mile route from Meadowmill Sports Centre to Musselburgh Racecourse, near Edinburgh, was covered in two hours 18 minutes and 40 seconds by Rosie, who competes for Nene Valley Harriers Athletics Club.

Rosie said: “I was really nervous beforehand because it was a bit cold and looked like it was about to rain when we lined up at the start. But when I got to mile seven, I found it quite good going because that was the length of my regular training runs.

“Then between miles seven and nine, I hit a bit of a wall and that was the hardest point of the race for me. At that point, I started thinking about all the people who had supported me in my training and fundraising which was what pulled me through.”

Having set herself a target of raising £250 for Refuge, Rosie has bettered her original estimate by 25 per cent.

She said: “Once I got through ‘The Wall’, I thought to myself ‘I can do this’ and when the finish line was in sight, it was a lot easier to push myself through the pain barrier. Overall, the half-marathon was quite painful and I hadn’t realised how far it was until I’d finished it.

“The mental side of it was similar to pole vaulting because you have to fail a few times in competition before picking yourself up from the experience of finding it difficult. But the race was a good one to do and now I’d like to try and run a marathon for Refuge - a charity that means a lot to me.”

Last case is filed by retired detective Helen

Our father was a ‘terrorist and a tyrant’

Murder was final act of abuse and control