Moulton Mill’s magnificent quilt show

The walls of Moulton Mill were adorned with an amazing array of colourful quilts thanks to a group of crafts people who meet in the iconic building.

Mill Quilters are a 50-strong group, who enjoy getting together to share a love of their craft.

Their magnificent, three-day show at the mill raised £1,700 towards its upkeep.

Mill Quilters coordinator Norma Munton said around 300 people visited the show.

Most of the quilts were there for display only, but the quilters had a sales table so visitors could take away items to keep and there was a lucky dip, where prizes were handmade, quilted items.

The group caters for all abilities and has been meeting at the mill for the last 12 years.

Their members range in age from about mid-40s up to the 80s.

Norma said: “The group enables us to meet like-minded people.

“Quilting gives you artistic licence and you can be very creative.

“You can use a sewing machine, you can sew by hand and you can use other techniques like embroidery or applique.”

