Moulton Eaugate resident: ‘Why did these trees have to come down?’

Workmen with chainsaws pitched up in Moulton Eaugate on Tuesday and felled two trees described by a resident “as ornamental, beautiful” conifers”.

Lorraine Webb says the trees have been on the drainside for the 28 years she’s lived in Eaugate Road and it’s taken that long for them to grow up towards overhead power lines.

They are not beautiful, they are conifers. If you ask any arboriculturalist they will say they are the pest of the tree world. Andy Price from the internal drainage board

Mrs Webb heard chainsaws on Tuesday and tried in vain to save the trees by speaking to contractors.

“If they had chopped off one-third of the conifers they would still have looked nice,” she said.

She says the trees were the only striking features in an otherwise bleak landscape and they provided shelter for anglers who fished the drain.

Mrs Webb has dismissed claims by Western Power Distribution and South Holland Internal Drainage Board that the trees were fast growing conifers, like leylandii, and was due to protest further to the drainage board’s head office on Tuesday.

Andy Price, from the drainage board’s operations department, told us: “They are not beautiful, they are conifers. If you ask any arboriculturalist they will say they are the pest of the tree world.”

Mr Price said the trees interfered with power lines linked to one of the most important pumping stations in the area and their girth made it impossible to get by them with machinery, which contravened health and safety policy.

Western Power brought in its ground control contractors to fell the trees, owned by the drainage board.

A spokesman said: “As these are fast growing conifers, they need to be felled rather than trimmed otherwise we would have the same problem every six months.

“The ground control contractors liaised with the drainage board to make the decision to fell the trees.”

