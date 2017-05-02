Moulton Chapel’s Tuliptime was a great hit

Bigger crowds than usual lined the streets in Moulton Chapel on Sunday for the Tuliptime parade and scarecrow festival.

There was a feast of music with Spalding Ukulele Band, Spalding Folk Club and Holbeach Town Band among those adding to the great atmosphere on the day.

And some junior musicians, the Moulton Chapel Primary School samba band, played their Afro-Brazilian sounds at the community centre.

Tuliptime committee chairman Jenny Stanberry said: “We didn’t have a theme as such – the theme is for people to come along and enjoy themselves.”

The winning Apache float was organised by former Tuliptime chairman Eddy Poll and featured a cowboys and Indians theme, including cowboy outriders on push bikes, some of which were decorated to look like horses.

Ricky Smith, from Weston Hills, was judged to have the best dressed scarecrow on the day.

Competitions were judged by South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

Jenny said: “We were very pleased with the weather and a lot of people said there were more people here than in the last few years.”

Money raised from the 34th annual Tuliptime will go towards staging next year’s event, but Jenny believes there may be some to spare for a good cause.

