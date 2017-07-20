Moulton Chapel restored back to former glory

Historic St James Moulton Chapel has gloriously emerged from months of painstaking refurbishment - and a fundraising concert takes place on Friday, July 21.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent her good wishes to everyone in the congregation, with her representative Toby Dennis, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, attending the concert.

Pinchbeck singer Pavanotti (Jeff Woods) will be performing at the event, which starts at 7pm, to help raise further funds for the church.

Restoration work has included restoring the cupola and cross on the roof, the mural on the back wall of the altar, and fitting a magnificent, hand-crafted new oak door.

Jeff said: “St James is a beautiful, historic church, which was first erected in 1722 and it will be my privilege to entertain there. The sense of history in the church is palpable and it is such a lovely place to sing in as the hexagonal shape makes for wonderful sounds.”

The chapel recently hosted its first wedding since the refurbishment and its first service will be on the last Sunday on this month.

Members of the congregation have worked very hard towards completing the refurbishment but more needs to be done.

It was believed the restoration, which began in September, would cost £250,000, and was due to be completed by the end of February. However, there were unexpected discoveries such as more rotten roof timbers and crumbling bricks than first thought.

We reported in February that some £199,000 of the repair bill was met by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, topped up by matched funding, but it was estimated the kitty would be £7,000 short due to extra work.

Tickets are available for Friday’s concert at £12.50 to include wine and canapes, from Jean Cottam on 01406 380561. There will also be a fundraising raffle.