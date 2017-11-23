Moulton Chapel Primary welcomes a Nigerian king into class

It’s not every day that you go to school and meet a king - but that’s exactly what happened for children at Moulton Chapel Primary School.

Excited pupils had a visit from His Royal Highness Dr Michael Odunayo Ajayi, a Nigerian king, on Friday, November 17.

He is visiting the UK on official business - but went to school in Nigeria with the parent of one of the pupils at Moulton Chapel Primary School.

Head teacher Lisa Sexton said: “He wanted to see his childhood friend while he was over here and also asked if he could come to visit our school.

“He was interested in our school heritage.

“We have a Victorian building and he wanted to talk to the children about his role as a king and talk about what his job entails, and take a tour of the school.

“He was also interested in the different subjects we offer.

“It was quite an unusual Friday for us!

“The children learnt about his life as a king and how his title was bestowed.

“They were very excited about a king coming to visit the school and very inquisitve.

“You can see from the photo that he came in full ceremonial clothing and it was quite spectacular.

“They were all very much in awe.

“We will be following up from his visit and one of our sessions with the children will be finding out more about His Royal Highness.

“He also left us a gift of his book called ‘The Making of a Modern King, which is his fourth book as an author.”

The king’s official title is the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa. Erinmo-Ijesa is a small town in Western Nigeria.

According to Encomium magazine, a publication in Nigerian, Dr. Michael Ajayi, is a “foremost businessman and author.”

He was chosen by the Arowotawaya ruling dynasty of Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State, to be king in July 2014.

In an interview with the magazine that year, he said: “My ascension to the throne of my forefathers has placed a heavy responsibility on me, because being king is not something anyone can be fully prepared for. Also, at this time in history, the expectations of people from their king are enormous. I have come to appreciate why my people wished me to be king, prayed fervently for me to be king and worked tirelessly for me to be king.”