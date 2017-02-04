Moulton Chapel Church launches sponsor a slate scheme as restoration uncovers more problems

A £250,000 restoration of St James Church in Moulton Chapel will run over budget – and over time.

The restoration began in September and was due to be completed by the end of February, but now the completion date is expected to be in May.

Restoration was made possible by a huge Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Much of the project being carried out by specialists The CEL Group involves repairs to roof timbers.

Parochial church council secretary Angela Fisher said: “There were many more timbers rotten when they got the slates off and a lot more crumbling bricks.”

Some £199,000 of the repair bill is being met by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, topped up by matched funding, but it is estimated the kitty will be £7,000 short due to extra work.

Mrs Fisher said the church has launched a sponsor a slate scheme, inviting people to sponsor a slate at £5 a time, and anyone wanting to sponsor a slate can send their contribution to Julie Rogers at 77 Backgate, Cowbit, Spalding PE12 6AP.

“Any sponsorship would be gratefully received,” said Mrs Fisher.

The restoration project has uncovered historic stencilling, which will be left exposed for visitors to see.

A more visible change for passers-by will be the installation of the church’s crowning glory – a rooftop feature called a cupola, similar to one that topped the church when it was built in 1722 but was lost in a previous restoration.

St James is the county’s smallest octagonal church.