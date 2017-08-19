Motorists flout diversion signs and head through Holbeach

Holbeach town centre has seen a surge of traffic with the six-week closure of the A151 link road to the A17 while works go on to replace Peppermint Junction with a roundabout.

Lorries and cars are ignoring the official diversion route, via the A16, and roadside signs that say there is no access to the A17 via Holbeach.

Holbeach Parish Council vice chairman Paul Foyster: “Traffic has significantly increased, it’s perhaps not as bad as I anticipated but it’s not good and I don’t think it’s doing the traders any good.”

A county highways spokesman said: “The signage is designed to direct people to the official diversion route, which we would encourage motorists to follow.

“However, we have put out additional signage informing HGV drivers that continue toward Holbeach regardless that the minor roads are not suitable for their vehicle and they need to turn round.”

Link road works are due to finish around September 4.

