Motorcyclist killed after collision with tractor

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a tractor on the B1168 at Whaplode St Catherine yesterday (Friday).

The family of the 49-year-old local man have been informed.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who may not already have spoken to them.

If you have any information you believe may be relevant to the enquiry please contact 101, quoting incident 146 of April 21.

FRIDAY, 3.11PM: Road closed at Whaplode St Catherine following serious crash

A collision between a tractor and a motorbike in Whaplode St Catherine has led to the closure of the B1168 at Saturday Bridge. The collision happened at 11.20 this morning (April 21) and is described as ‘serious’ by police.

The road has been closed at Saturday Bridge and the junction with Hurdletree Bank and is likely to remain shut for some time.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers at the scene are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 146 of 21 April.