Motorcyclist dies following A17 Sutterton crash

A local man in his 50s has died in hospital after his motorbike was in collision with a car on the A17 yesterday (Monday) morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the red Honda motorbike travelling on the A17 towards Sleaford or the gold Renault Megane travelling in the opposite direction, prior to the collision at 5.45am.

UPDATE (MONDAY,1.30PM): A17 open again at Sutterton after a ‘very serious’ accident

The A17 at Sutterton has reopened after being closed for seven hours following an accident this morning.

MONDAY (9.26AM): A17 closed at Sutterton after ‘very serious’ accident

The A17 at Sutterton has been closed following a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The incident happened at 5.45am this morning (Monday) near the junction with the B1397.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to follow diversions and avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene should call 101, quoting incident number 36 of November 13.