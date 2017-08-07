Morrisons Pinchbeck launches UK’s longest sausage roll for £1

Morrisons Pinchbeck has launched the Foot Long Sausage Roll, believed to be the largest in the UK.

Weighing in at nearly half a kilogram, the sausage roll is double the length and four times the weight of the usual sausage roll.

Available now from the supermarket on Wardentree Lane, the Foot Long Sausage Roll is freshly baked in-store and has to be served on a special tray that holds its weight, rather than being served in just the traditional paper bag.

Morrisons has created the Foot Long Sausage Roll after listening to its customers, who said that they wanted a bigger version of the British classic.

At only £1, the jumbo-sized British favourite can be bought hot and ready-to-eat.

Store manager Jason Savage said: “We sell hundreds of freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. “

“So we created this foot-long version”